'Aap Mere Se Hi Judo': PM Modi Jokingly Asks Telangana CM & Congress Leader Revanth Reddy To Join Him | Watch Video Of Light-Hearted Moment

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday jokingly asked Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy to join him. His remarks drew loud cheers and laughter from the audience. The exchange took place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), where PM Modi inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

The Jibe

Speaking in Hindi, PM Modi said, "Mai Revanthji se kahunga ki 10 saal ke shashan me Bharat Sarkar ne jitna Gujarat ko diya wo mai aapko dene ko taiyaar hu. Lekin merei jaankaari se mai aapko bata deta hu, ki jaise hi mai aisa karunga, aapko jo abhi mil raha hai wo aadha ho jaayega. Aap jaha phauchna chahte hai, nahi phauch paayenge. Aur isiliyae aacha hai, mere se hi judo."

Though his light-hearted remark, the Prime Minister jokingly meant to say that he is ready is give the same amount of financial support given to Gujarat by the Central government under the leadership of Congress leader Manmohan Singh. However, PM Modi warned that such a reallocation would actually reduce what Telangana currently receives from the Centre, given the scale of Gujarat's share.

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The Prime Minister joked that, hence, it would be better for Reddy if he joins him.

Along with others in the audience, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was seeing laughing at PM Modi's remarks.

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Revanth Plays Along, Invokes Gujarat Model

Revanth Reddy, who leads the Congress government in Telangana, responded in kind. He recalled how Gujarat emerged as a development model for the rest of the country during Modi's 10-year stint as its Chief Minister, and expressed hope that the Prime Minister would replicate that support for Telangana.

"When he is the PM, the people of Telangana have the same hope with me that in the coming 10 years, there will be a Telangana model to reach the 1 trillion economy by 2034," Revanth Reddy said.