'No Place For Violence In Democracy' Says Atishi Condemning The Attack On Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Wednesday condemned the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Taking to X, Atishi said that there is no place for violence in a democracy. "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. It is hoped that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe," the AAP leader Atishi wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister was attacked during a weekly Jan Sunvai event at her residence in the national capital.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva condemned the "attack" on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta as the police inquiry into the matter is underway, the statement further mentioned.

"A mishap happened during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence, Civil Lines. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva strongly condemns the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the weekly Jan Sunvai. Police inquiry to reveal details," Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also condemned the attack, terming the incident "unfortunate."

He said that the Chief Minister leads the entire Delhi. Yadav also questioned the security of the Delhi CM, stating that if she is not safe in the state, then who else is? "This is very unfortunate. The CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?" Devender Yadav remarked.

Several leaders from the party and beyond have come forward and condemned the incident in strong words.