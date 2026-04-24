AAP Rebel MPs Formally Join BJP, Welcomed With Flowers & Sweets At Delhi Headquarters

New Delhi: The seven Rajya Sabha MPs who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, have formally joined the Bharatiaya Janata Party (BJP). Defectors Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Vikram Sahney, Swati Maliwal and Rajendra Gupta were warmly welcomed at BJP's Delhi headquarters by party's National President Nitin Nabin.

Pictures from BJP headquarters showed Nitin Nabin inducting the MPs into the party and greeting them with bouquets and sweets.

‘They Left AAP's Sinking Ship': BJP

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar also celebrated the induction of the seven MPs in the party. In a post on X, Jahkar wrote, "A warm welcome to all the Members of Parliament who, at the right time, chose to leave the sinking ship of AAP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Due to AAP’s poor governance, corruption, and lack of law and order, the people of Punjab have already lost faith in the party. At the same time, after the party abandoned public interest, even well-meaning individuals within it are being compelled to leave."

‘Gave AAP 15 Years Of My Youth’: Raghav Chadha

While resigning from AAP, Raghav Chadha said, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat and to which I gave 15 years of my youth, has now completely deviated from its principles, values, and core morals. The party is no longer working for the country or in the national interest, but for personal gain. Many of you have been telling me this for the past few years, and I too have personally felt that I am the right man in the wrong party. I repeat, ‘I am the right man in the wrong party.’ Therefore, today I announce that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party and going to the people.”

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“We, two-thirds of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge with the BJP,” he added.

Speculation over the prospect of Chadha joining BJP had been swirling ever since he AAP demoted him, removing him from the post of AAP deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Parliament amidst an internal rift between him and the party.

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