AAP's Sanjay Singh Writes to Rajya Sabha Secy-General Over ‘Unauthorised’ Changes in Party Status

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has written to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, seeking urgent clarification over alleged “unauthorised” changes made to the party’s position in official parliamentary records.

In his letter, Singh raised concerns that AAP’s status in Rajya Sabha documents and publications had been altered without prior intimation or approval from the party leadership.

In the letter, Singh stated that the changes were carried out “unilaterally” and without the concurrence of the party or its floor leader in the House.

He questioned the basis on which AAP’s party position was altered and sought details regarding the authority that approved such changes.

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Singh has asked the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to clarify:

The date and basis on which AAP’s party position was altered

The competent authority that approved or sanctioned the changes

Whether any written order, directive, or official memorandum authorised such alteration

He also questioned why no such communication was shared with the party or with him in his capacity as the floor leader.

Demands inquiry, seeks official documents

The AAP MP has called for an immediate inquiry into the matter and has sought a written response at the earliest.

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He has also requested copies of all relevant orders, directions, and communications that formed the basis for the alleged changes, particularly concerning the status of seven MPs who are said to have merged with the BJP.

Further, in his communication, Singh has also warned that any arbitrary or unexplained alteration in party position without due procedure could have serious implications.

He stated that such actions raise “grave questions of procedural irregularity” and could impact the rights of the party and its members in Parliament.

The letter has also been marked to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party for their information.