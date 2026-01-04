AAP Sarpanch Gunned Down at Amritsar Resort While Attending a Wedding

Amritsar: A local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot dead on Sunday afternoon while attending a family function in Amritsar. The victim, identified as Jarmal Singh, served as the Sarpanch of his village and was a known face in the region’s political circles.

The incident occurred at the Amritsar's Marigold Resort, where Singh had arrived to celebrate a relative’s wedding. According to eyewitnesses, the atmosphere was one of celebration until a group of armed assailants entered the premises. As Singh was seated at a table among other guests, the gunmen approached and opened fire on him.

The accuracy of the assault is consistent with a pre-planned plot. Panic erupted as guests dived under tables and fled toward the exits. After hearing the screams and chaos, the attackers managed to slip out of the resort and escape before the security personnel or police could intervene.

Jarmal Singh sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including a fatal injury to the head. Bystanders and relatives rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, hospital authorities stated that he was brought in a critical state and succumbed to his injuries shortly after his arrival.

Advertisement

Amritsar police have sealed off Marigold Resort and deployed forensic teams to collect evidence. Senior police officials stated that they are reviewing CCTV footage from the resort’s entrance and the dining area to identify the shooters.

Further investigation is underway, and more information is awaited.