Updated 4 January 2026 at 17:54 IST
Land Dispute Over Five Acres Turns Violent in Haryana’s Nuh; Three Injured in Stone Pelting
A violent land dispute clash in Haryana's Nuh district left three injured, one critically, after groups attacked each other with stones and sticks.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A violent clash erupted between two groups over a land dispute in Bai village of Nuh district, Haryana, leaving three people injured, including a woman.
The dispute quickly turned into a bloody confrontation, with both sides resorting to stone pelting and attacking each other using sticks and stones.
Several stones were also seen hurled from the rooftops. Of the three injured, one person remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak. The other two injured are also receiving medical care.
Case registered against 27 accused
Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police have registered a case against 27 people and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Advertisement
In his complaint, Tahir Hussain stated that he had been in a land dispute with his neighbours, identified as Rishal, Nijjar, Akbar, Arshad, Noor Mohammad, Rashid and Aqil, over approximately five acres of land.
He informed the police that he had approached the court over the matter, which ruled in his favour about a year ago, granting him possession of the land.
Advertisement
He said that the accused were angered by the court’s decision, and he was assaulted, which eventually led to the violent clash. The investigation is currently underway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 4 January 2026 at 17:54 IST