Land Dispute Over Five Acres Turns Violent in Haryana’s Nuh; Three Injured in Stone Pelting

New Delhi: A violent clash erupted between two groups over a land dispute in Bai village of Nuh district, Haryana, leaving three people injured, including a woman.

The dispute quickly turned into a bloody confrontation, with both sides resorting to stone pelting and attacking each other using sticks and stones.

Several stones were also seen hurled from the rooftops. Of the three injured, one person remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak. The other two injured are also receiving medical care.

Case registered against 27 accused

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police have registered a case against 27 people and initiated an investigation into the incident.

In his complaint, Tahir Hussain stated that he had been in a land dispute with his neighbours, identified as Rishal, Nijjar, Akbar, Arshad, Noor Mohammad, Rashid and Aqil, over approximately five acres of land.

He informed the police that he had approached the court over the matter, which ruled in his favour about a year ago, granting him possession of the land.

