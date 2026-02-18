AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab, BJP Attacks Bhagwant Mann Govt Over Law and Order

Tarn Taran: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was shot dead in broad daylight at a wedding function in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. This has sparked fresh outrage against the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order situation.

According to police reports, the sarpanch of Thathian Mehta, Harbrinder Singh alias Happy, was attending a wedding ceremony at Sidhu Farms when three armed men suddenly entered the wedding venue and opened indiscriminate fire on him from close range. Singh was killed on the spot while his cousin, Jarmanjit Singh, who was seated beside him at the time of the incident, was critically injured.

His cousin, Jarmanjit Singh, sitting beside him at the time of the attack, sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

As per reports, the assailants allegedly used an AK-47 rifle and two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. Singh was an AAP member and close to Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The recent murder comes a month after Jharmal Singh, another AAP sarpanch of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead at a wedding function.

The Political Fallout

Condemning the incident, BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill said, "Another day, another broad daylight murder in Punjab-Murder AAP Sarpanch shot dead in a wedding function in Tarn Taran, Punjab! Punjab is witnessing a non-stop naked dance of lawlessness & death! Punjab needs to be saved from criminals & AAP!"

Punjab Leader of Opposition and Punjab leader Partap Singh Bajwa, referred to the incident as a “cold-blooded murder.”

“Under @BhagwantMann and @AAPPunjab government, gangsters roam free while the government stays busy with PR. Border districts are turning into crime zones and the state is being pushed into fear,” Bajwa posted on X.