Tarn Taran: In a daylight attack linked to local anti-drug efforts, motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on the husband of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) village sarpanch in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, leaving him critically injured.

The victim, Sukhbir Singh, is the husband of Manjit Kaur, the sitting AAP sarpanch of Nawan Pind Daleke village under the Khadoor Sahib constituency.

According to police officials, the incident took place near the Daleke village turn while Sukhbir Singh and his wife were travelling together on a motorcycle from their village toward Tarn Taran.

Recounting the sequence of events, Manjit Kaur stated that the assailants intercepted them mid-route.

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The attackers first rammed their motorcycle into the couple's two-wheeler to force them to a halt before opening indiscriminate fire.

Sukhbir Singh sustained gunshot wounds in the ambush, while the attackers fled the scene immediately afterwards.

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Residents and police shifted the injured man to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the shooting stemmed from a feud over illegal drug peddling in the area.

Sadar police have identified the two prime suspects as brothers Mangal Singh and Udam Singh, alias Uday, both residents of Palasaur Kalan village.

Investigators noted that the accused suspected Sukhbir Singh of tipping off law enforcement about another villager, Amritpal Singh, who was recently arrested by the police for alleged drug-selling activities.

Manjit Kaur confirmed that her family had been actively opposing local drug smugglers in the village, which triggered the retaliatory strike.

She also raised concerns over law enforcement's response time, alleging that police personnel arrived at the scene significantly late, allowing the perpetrators to escape without resistance.

Following the incident, Sadar police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the two accused brothers under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 304, 324(4), and 351(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.