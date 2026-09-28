‘AAP Sent Miscreants Into LPU’: BJP's Ravneet Bittu Alleges ‘Conspiracy’ To Disrupt Amit Shah’s Jalandhar Rally Amid Campus Unrest

Chandigarh: Amid protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara, BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday alleged an “AAP conspiracy” to disrupt Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming rally in Jalandhar and claimed that police allowed violence to escalate at the university.

In a post on X, Bittu alleged that the unrest at LPU was aimed at diverting attention from other political controversies and disrupting the BJP's September 30 rally in Jalandhar.

“AAP is rattled by the massive support Punjabis are extending to the BJP's anti-drug yatras. The alleged LPU conspiracy was designed to divert attention from the controversy over bungalows allotted to Delhi leaders and the Gayatri Bishnoi controversy,” Bittu said.

He alleged that police initially adopted a lax approach to the situation, which allowed incidents of arson and vandalism to take place, resulting in injuries to police personnel and students.

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“Police allegedly adopted a lax approach, eventually allowing miscreants to start arson and vandalism, leaving police personnel and students injured,” he said.

Bittu further alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia were behind the unrest and claimed that miscreants were sent to the LPU campus. He did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegations.

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“@BhagwantMann, @ArvindKejriwal and @msisodiaallegedly sent miscreants in LPU just to settle scores,” Bittu alleged.

He also claimed that the alleged unrest was linked to Ashok Mittal's departure from AAP and alleged that the party wanted to force LPU to shut down.

The BJP leader further linked the incident to Amit Shah's scheduled rally in Jalandhar on September 30.

“Sh. Amit Shah ji's rally is also set to take place in Jalandhar on 30th September and govt knows the attendance will be in lakhs. AAP is rattled by the support BJP is receiving from people of Punjab and is allowing riots in Jalandhar to disturb the rally,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered strict action against those responsible for the LPU incident and directed DGP Gaurav Yadav to visit the site and assess the situation.

The situation at LPU remained peaceful on Monday morning. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinder Gill said students were leaving the campus after the university suspended regular classes for 10 days.

“The situation has been peaceful since last night... There is no protesting or anything as of now. We have made a large-scale deployment of Police at all gates of the campus,” Gill said.

Police have said an investigation is underway into the reports that triggered the protests. Authorities have not confirmed the alleged rape incident, and an FIR has been registered against multiple unknown persons.

Meanwhile, LPU suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice. The university advised students who wished to travel home to do so in consultation with their parents or guardians.