Mamata's Strongroom Vigil, TMC Protest & ‘Life-And-Death’ Warning: Inside Bengal’s High-Voltage EVM Drama

New Delhi: High drama unfolded in West Bengal late Thursday night as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spent several hours inside a strongroom. The move came amid Trinamool Congress’s mounting concerns over potential electronic voting machines (EVM) tampering, punctuated by a sit-in protest staged by party supporters.

With only 48 hours remaining until the decisive vote count for the Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the BJP "in active collusion" with the Election Commission "is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders" and said "this is the murder of democracy in broad daylight," shortly after the second and final phase of polling concluded in the state.

In a post on X in which the Trinamool Congress also shared a video, the party said "opening of ballot boxes" is gross electoral fraud.

The party added, "ALARMING This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight. CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly with the full knowledge and protection of the Election Commission."

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Mamata visited Bhabanipur strong room

With two days left for counting of Assembly polls, Mamata, visited the Bhabanipur strong room in Kolkata late Thursday night amid torrential rain and said that her party will prevent all attempts, if made, to tamper with electronic voting machines.

As per reports, the facility houses the electronic voting machines (EVM) for the Bhabanipur Assembly segment, where the TMC supremo is in a high-stakes contest against the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

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Claiming that her party received reports of EVM tampering in many parts of the state, Banerjee said, "There is a strong room here for EVMs. We found that in many places, manipulation is taking place. When I saw the CCTV on TV, I thought I should also go and see it. Initially, the Central Forces wouldn't let me enter. But according to our election rules, the candidate and election agent of any party are allowed up to the sealed room."

After a nearly four-hour vigil inside the strongroom, she emerged at approximately 12:07 am, striking a defiant note as she warned against any efforts to manipulate the counting process.

Stressing the need for transparency, she said, "People's votes must be protected. I rushed here after receiving complaints. The central forces initially did not allow me to enter. If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated."

Joining the fray was Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, however, despite reaching the spot, the Kolkata Port candidate failed to meet with the Chief Minister."

TMC stages sit-in

Prompted by a video warning from the Chief Minister regarding EVM security, Trinamool supporters organized a protest at the Netaji Indoor Stadium strongroom to guard north Kolkata's voting machines until the count begins.

Leading the demonstration were Bengal Minister Shashi Panja and Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, both of whom are candidates in the ongoing polls.

What EC has to say

While political temperature rose again in Kolkata, Elections Commission officials denied Trinamool Congress allegations and BJP leaders accused the ruling party in the state of spreading rumours. Trinamool Congress leaders later ended the dharnaoutside Netaji Indoor Stadium.

"With reference to video being circulated on social media handles: there are 7 AC strong rooms inside the Kgudiram Anushilan Kendra; they all have been duly closed and sealed in the presence of Candidates/Election agents and General Observer after completion of poll yesterday. Last Strong room was closed in the morning around 5.15am," an Election Commission official said.

BJP-TMC face-off

While most exit polls have predicted BJP ousting the TMC in West Bengal, both parties have locked horn over EVM tampering issue.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh called the incident "a mistake of EC" and said that it was decided that the security outside the strong room will be tightened, nobody will break open the seal or enter without informing officialy.

BJP candidate from Maniktala constituency, Tapas Roy, accused TMC of creating a "false narrative." He said he arrived near the strong room after receiving the news of the dharna by the TMC.

Countering the TMC's allegation that the BJP created a ruckus amid a peaceful protest, Roy said that the TMC workers "sloganeered and verbally abused us."

BJP's IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, called Banerjee's visit to the strongroom the "clearest exit poll for West Bengal".

West Bengal Polls

Most exit polls have predicted a BJP ousting the TMC in West Bengal, which has been in power for the last 15 years. Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase II recorded 91.66 per cent participation till 7.45 pm, while Phase I on April 23 saw 93.19 percent.

The combined turnout across both phases stood at 92.47 per cent, the highest since Independence. The previous record was 84.72 percent in the 2011 Assembly elections. Further, the female voters led the turnout at 92.28 percent, with male voters at 91.07 percent.