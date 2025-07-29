‘Aapne Kya Kiya?’ – Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Terror Attacks, Partition, And National Security In Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress during the ongoing Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, holding the Opposition responsible for past security failures and accusing it of weakening India’s stand against terrorism and hostile neighbours.

The second day of the debate on Operation Sindoor saw PM Modi, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, and several prominent MPs scheduled to speak later in the day.

27 Terror Attacks Under UPA: ‘Aapne Kya Kiya?’

Amit Shah questioned the Congress over its response to terrorism during the UPA era. “Between 2005 and 2011, there were 27 terror attacks and over 1,000 deaths. What did the Congress government do? They just sent dossiers to Pakistan. Aapne kya kiya?”

He contrasted this with the Modi government’s aggressive approach.

"Those who were hiding during your tenure are being searched and killed today. Our security forces neutralised more than 100 terrorists during Operation Sindoor. On May 7, our job was completed at 1:26 am. This is not Manmohan Singh's government; we will not sit quietly and send dossiers," he said.

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strikes on Pakistan

Detailing India’s military action after the Pahalgam terror attack, Shah said, “Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 between 1:04 am and 1:24 am. Nine terror sites in Pakistan were destroyed. No Pakistani civilians were killed. On May 9, 11 of Pakistan’s air bases were destroyed, shaking their air defence system.”

He added that India formally informed Pakistan, “Following Operation Sindoor, our DGMO told Pakistan’s DGMO that we attacked terror infrastructure under our right of self-defence.”

'Pakistan is Congress's Mistake'

Shah blamed Congress for the creation of Pakistan and repeated failures in PoK. “Pakistan is Congress's mistake. If they had rejected partition, there would be no Pakistan today. PoK exists only because of Jawaharlal Nehru. In 1960, they gave 80% of the Indus waters to Pakistan. In 1971, during the Simla Agreement, they forgot PoK. Had they taken PoK then, we wouldn’t have to attack camps there now.”

He also recalled a historical remark, “During the 1962 war, Nehru bid goodbye to Assam in a speech on Akashvani. This is Congress’s history of surrender.”

China and Nehru's UN Decision

The Home Minister linked Nehru’s foreign policy decisions to India’s current challenges: “Today, China is in the UN Security Council, and India is not. Modi ji is trying his best to get India there. But Nehru’s stand is responsible. When our jawans were fighting in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese ambassador. This love for China has passed down three generations from Nehru to Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi.”

Proof Against Pakistan and Chidambaram’s Questions

Responding to former Home Minister P. Chidambaram, Shah said, “Chidambaram asked for proof that terrorists came from Pakistan. What will he gain by defending Pakistan? We have voter ID numbers for two of them. The chocolates recovered from them were made in Pakistan. 130 crore people are watching their conspiracy to save Pakistan.”

He added, “If they were not Pakistanis, then why did we attack Pakistan? The former Home Minister is giving a clean chit to Pakistan. This is shameful.”

No Local Terrorists in Kashmir Now

Shah said Pakistan is now forced to send terrorists across the border: “Terrorists are now sent from Pakistan to J&K because there are no local terrorists left in Kashmir.”

PM Modi’s Role and Opposition’s Allegations

On allegations that PM Modi visited Bihar instead of Pahalgam, Shah clarified, “At the time of the Pahalgam attack, Modi ji was abroad. On April 24, when Modi ji went to Bihar, only Rahul Gandhi visited Pahalgam, and no one else. It is the PM’s duty to give a befitting reply when citizens are attacked, and Modi ji has done that.”