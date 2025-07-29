Amit Shah Delivers Knock Out Punch To Chidambaram, Confirms Pahalgam Terrorists Killed In Operation Mahadev

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a fiery address in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, slammed the Congress party, particularly P. Chidambaram, for his recent remarks questioning the nationality of the Pahalgam terrorists.

Shah accused the former Union Home Minister of giving a clean chit to Pakistan.

“Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan... Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending Pakistan?... We have the proof that these three were Pakistanis. We have voter ID numbers of the two of them... The chocolates recovered from them are made in Pakistan... The former Home Minister of this country is giving a clean chit to Pakistan. If they were not Pakistanis, then Chidambaram is also raising the question as to why Pakistan was attacked... 130 crore people are watching their conspiracy to save Pakistan," Shah said.

P. Chidambaram had earlier sought proof that the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam terror attack were from Pakistan.

He had stated that there was no evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the attack, which killed 26 civilians.

"You have no proof the terrorists came from Pakistan, why are you assuming that?,” he asked.

Amit Shah further remarked that the opposition did not seem pleased with the news of the elimination of the Pahalgam terrorists.



Responding to Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav's remarks during the debate on Operation Sindoor, Shah said, “I expected the opposition to be happy to hear that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack have been eliminated. However, it appears they are not. What kind of politics is this? Aren’t you happy that terrorists have been killed? Akhilesh ji, please sit down. I will respond to every question. Don’t be sad over the religion of the terrorists.”

Shah also revealed the identities of the terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev.

"I would like to inform the House, and through the House, the entire nation, about Operation Mahadev, which took place yesterday. In this operation, three terrorists—Suleiman alias Faizal Jatt, Afghan, and Jibraan—were neutralized in a joint operation conducted by the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police," he said.

"Suleiman was a Category A commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, involved in the Pahalgam and Gagangir terror attacks, with substantial evidence held by our agencies. Afghan was also a Category A terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jibraan was a listed terrorist. I want to inform the House and the entire nation that these were the same three terrorists responsible for the killing of our migrant civilians in the Baisaran Valley, and all three have been eliminated," Shah added.

On Monday, the three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev during an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.