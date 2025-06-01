Abbas Ansari Disqualified As MLA After Hate Speech Conviction, Seat Declared Vacant

Uttar Pradesh: Abbas Ansari, an MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau Sardar assembly, has been disqualified after his hate speech conviction. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA) court in Mau district on Saturday accorded two years imprisonment for the 2022 case of “Hisab-Kitab” speech.

Abbas Ansari Disqualified

The Mau Sardar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh has been vacant after Sucheldev Bharitya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari and the son of the dead gangster Mukhatr Ansari. Abbas was disqualified from the state assembly for his hateful speech.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate on Saturday sentenced Abbas to two years' imprisonment for the 2022 hate speech under Section 506 IPC. While threatening the administration during a public meeting at Paharpur ground on March 3, 2022, he had said he would “settle scores and teach them a lesson” after the lesson.

Sections against Abbas Ansari

Abbas Ansari was charged with multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including:

1. Section 189 for issuing threats to harm a public servant

2. Section 153-A for promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, caste, place of birth, residence, or language and disrupting communal harmony

3. Section 171F for exerting undue influence during elections

4. Section 506 for criminal intimidation

Confirmation of Abbas Ansari

The charges was confirmed by the Defence lawyer Daroga Singh, who stated that after hearing arguments from, both sides, special MP/MLA Court Judge K.P Singh on Saturday convicted Abbas and sentenced him to two years each under Sections 189 and 153-A, one year under Section 506, and six months under Sections 171-F. The sentences will run concurrently. In addition, Abbas was also imposed with a fine.

Under the Representation of the People Act, a legislator’s membership can be terminated if they are sentenced to two years or more by a court.

In 2022, Abbas was elected as an MLA, winning the Mau Sadar assembly seat on an SBSP ticket, which was part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance at that time.

The Mau Sadar seat was known by his father, veteran politician Mukhtar, who was lodged in Banda district jail and passed away from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh in March 2024.