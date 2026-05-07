Abhishek Banerjee’s 'After May 4' Threat Resurfaces After Killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide; CID Reaches Spot

Kolkata: A week after Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee issued a sharp warning to BJP workers during a public rally, his remarks have resurfaced online following the killing of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandra near Madhyamgram.

The murder, which BJP leaders have termed a “pre-planned political assassination,” has intensified the political confrontation in West Bengal, with opposition leaders linking the incident to the increasingly aggressive political rhetoric witnessed during the election campaign.

At the centre of the controversy is a viral speech delivered by Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in which he openly warned BJP workers ahead of the election results.

“I spared you last time, this time I take full responsibility. After May 4, I’ll see whose father comes from Delhi to save you,” Abhishek Banerjee had said during the rally.

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Another portion of the speech, now widely circulating on social media following the murder, quoted him as saying:

“After May 4, I’ll personally see how much power these executioners have, and whose father comes from Delhi to save you.”

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The remarks have now come under renewed scrutiny after unidentified assailants shot dead Chandra, a key member of Suvendu Adhikari’s political team, in what eyewitnesses described as a “point-blank” and “pre-planned” attack near Madhyamgram.

BJP leaders have strongly reacted to the incident, accusing the ruling dispensation of fostering a climate of fear and political violence in the state. A strongly worded political reaction following the incident stated:

“Bengal has had enough. Enough of intimidation in politics. Enough of normalising aggression. Enough of democracy feeling like something to endure instead of participate in.”

The statement further alleged that Abhishek Banerjee’s aggressive tone reflected political desperation ahead of the election outcome.

“The desperation in Abhishek Banerjee’s language only reflects one thing. He knows very well that they are staring at defeat. Instead of threatening people with repercussions, he should be worrying about his own fate.”

The reaction concluded with a warning that voters would respond politically. “The People of Bengal will give him a reply that his seven generations will remember.”

Meanwhile, the investigation into Chandra’s killing has intensified, with a team from the West Bengal CID arriving at Madhyamgram on Wednesday.

According to sources, CID officials visited the crime scene, collected information from local authorities, examined CCTV footage from the area, and photographed the exact location where the shooting took place. However, CID officials declined to make any official statements when questioned by reporters.

West Bengal Police have already recovered live rounds and fired cartridges from the scene, while forensic experts continue examining evidence linked to the attack. A vehicle connected to the case has also been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.