'Once We Form Govt...': Furious Suvendu Adhikari Calls Close Aide Chandrakanth’s Killing A 'Planned Political Assassination'

Madhyamgram: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday described the killing of his personal assistant Chandra as a “cold-blooded and pre-planned murder,” alleging that the incident reflects the “Maha-Jungle Raj” prevailing in the state over the last 15 years.

The shocking shooting near Madhyamgram has triggered a major political storm, with BJP leaders accusing rivals of political revenge while urging party workers to maintain peace.

Chandra, who was considered one of Adhikari’s closest aides and managed several key responsibilities in the BJP leader’s office, was allegedly shot at late Wednesday night while travelling in a vehicle near Madhyamgram. He later succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle was also injured in the firing.

Speaking to reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said the murder was carried out after detailed planning and reconnaissance by the attackers.

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“This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what the DGP said. A recce was done for two to three days, and the murder was fully planned. The police initiated an investigation. We are grieving and are at a loss for words to condemn this incident,” Adhikari said.

He added that the BJP’s central leadership had taken stock of the situation and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar had spoken to both the victim’s family and the police authorities.

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Adhikari also launched a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation, saying the incident was the result of “15 years of Maha-Jungle Raj” in West Bengal. He asserted that the BJP would eventually “cleanse the state of goons.”

Despite anger among party workers, Adhikari appealed for restraint and warned supporters against taking the law into their own hands.

“We urge all BJP workers, supporters and those assisting our MLAs and MPs across the state not to take the law into their own hands. We will ensure that no one is left without justice or made to feel vulnerable. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” he stated.

He further assured that the party would take responsibility for Chandra’s family and for the treatment of those injured in the attack.

Eyewitness Says Attackers Fired at Point-Blank Range

An eyewitness to the shooting claimed the attack appeared highly professional and meticulously planned, saying the assailant fled immediately after opening fire.

“Just as Chandra’s car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range,” the eyewitness told ANI.

The witness said two rounds were heard between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, approximately 200–300 metres away from the hospital where the victims were later taken. “The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot,” the eyewitness added.

BJP Calls It ‘Political Assassination’

Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar termed the incident “very sad” and said the police investigation was progressing rapidly. He stated that West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta had personally visited the spot and assured strict action against those responsible.

“No one will be spared. Everyone will be brought to justice through the legal process,” Majumdar said, while adding that reports indicated at least five shots were fired.

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta went a step further, describing the killing as a “pre-planned political assassination” allegedly linked to post-election revenge politics.

“This was not an accidental death, but a pre-planned political assassination. Chandra was at the heart of Suvendu Adhikari’s political office, and therefore this was a very carefully targeted assassination,” Dasgupta alleged.

He claimed the attackers knew Chandra’s movements and route beforehand, calling it a “meticulously planned” hit carried out by trained assailants.

Dasgupta also appealed for calm despite growing anger among BJP workers.

“A lot of people demand retaliation, but I don’t agree with that. We should keep the peace, but also deal with it administratively after the government is sworn in on May 9,” he said.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul also alleged a political motive behind the murder and claimed CCTV footage from the area was being examined by investigators.

“This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in Bhabanipur,” Paul alleged, while describing Chandra as a “trustworthy individual” who played a crucial role in the Leader of Opposition’s office.

She further claimed there was massive outrage among BJP workers and supporters following the killing.

Police Probe Underway; Vehicle Seized

West Bengal Police have seized a vehicle linked to the investigation, while forensic teams have reached the spot to examine evidence. DGP Siddh Nath Gupta confirmed that live rounds and fired cartridges were recovered from the crime scene near Madhyamgram.