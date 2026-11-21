New Delhi: India on Friday reiterated that there was “absolutely no change” in its position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, even as Pakistani Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik arrived in New Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the clarification during his weekly media briefing on November 20, responding to questions about Malik's visit and his earlier remarks threatening India over the water-sharing agreement.

“As far as IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear, and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change,” Jaiswal said.

The statement comes amid Malik's visit to India for the three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held from November 20 to 22 at the historic Purana Qila in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the inaugural edition of the forum on Friday.

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Why India Suspended Indus Waters Treaty

India placed the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance on April 23, 2025, a day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the government announced that the treaty would remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ended its support for cross-border terrorism.

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Pakistan rejected India's decision, arguing that the treaty could not be unilaterally suspended.

The agreement, brokered with the assistance of the World Bank, governs the sharing of the waters of six rivers between the two countries. Under its provisions, India has rights over the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej - while Pakistan has rights over the western rivers - Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

The dispute over the treaty has remained unresolved following the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025, which came after Operation Sindoor.

Who Is Musadik Malik And What Did He Say About India?

Malik had previously criticised India's decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and accused New Delhi of using water as a means of putting pressure on Islamabad.

In June 2025, the Pakistani minister issued a strong warning, saying Pakistan would "cut off that hand" which attempted to take away its share of water.

His arrival in Delhi has therefore drawn attention, particularly as it marks the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India since May 2023, when then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Goa for an SCO meeting.

Asked about his earlier remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty, Malik avoided a direct response and maintained that his visit was centred on multilateral engagement.

He said discussions at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum were taking place within a multilateral framework and urged the focus to remain on the forum's proceedings.

On the possibility of an improvement in India-Pakistan relations, Malik said the issue would be discussed, adding that he would speak to the media after the discussions over the next one or two days.

Why Pakistan Minister Was Invited To India

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all SCO member countries, including Pakistan, to participate in the Civilisational Dialogue Forum, in keeping with established multilateral practices.

Pakistan confirmed Malik's participation on November 14.

The MEA also clarified ahead of the event that the November 20-22 gathering was a multilateral engagement, with SCO observers and dialogue partners also invited.

Malik described the forum as an opportunity to promote cultural understanding and dialogue among participating countries. He also expressed hope that engagement through the platform would help improve relations among SCO members.

The SCO is a regional grouping focused on political, economic and security cooperation. India and Pakistan became full members of the organisation in 2017.