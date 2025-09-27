‘Absurd Theatrics’: India Tears into Shehbaz Sharif’s Lies About Operation Sindoor, Exposes Pakistan’s Terror Legacy at UN

India on Friday (local time) launched a searing counterattack against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), dismissing his claims of “victory” in the May escalation and accusing Islamabad of openly glorifying terrorism.



Exercising India’s right of reply, Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, described Sharif’s narrative as “absurd theatrics” and “ludicrous storytelling” designed to mask Pakistan’s long-standing role as a hub of global terrorism.



India Debunks Sharif’s “Victory” Narrative

Sharif, in his UNGA address, portrayed the destruction of Pakistani airbases during the May conflict as a sign of triumph. Gahlot dismantled that claim, pointing out that Pakistan’s threats against India stopped only after Indian forces launched devastating strikes on multiple Pakistani military installations on May 10.



“The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9 May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10 May, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting,” Gahlot said.



She further added: “The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by Indian forces. The pictures of that damage are, of course, publicly accessible. If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangers look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it.”



Pakistan Accused of Protecting Terror Outfits

India also highlighted Pakistan’s recent role at the UN Security Council, where on April 25, 2025, Islamabad shielded The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-sponsored terror group accused of carrying out the April 22 massacre of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.



“This Assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy,” Gahlot said.

“No degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts. This is the very same Pakistan which, at the UN Security Council on 25 April 2025, shielded The Resistance Front from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists.”



Pakistan’s History of Duplicity on Terror

Drawing attention to Islamabad’s past, Gahlot recalled how Pakistan sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade while claiming to be a U.S. partner in the war on terror. She also noted recent admissions by Pakistani ministers about running terror camps for decades.



“A country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism,” she said.



The Indian diplomat further cited Operation Sindoor, in which Indian forces struck terror complexes in Bahawalpur and Muridke, killing several militants. Despite this, Pakistani civilian and military leaders publicly glorified those terrorists.



“A picture speaks a thousand words and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?” she asked.



“Shut Down Terror Camps Immediately”

Reiterating India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, Gahlot demanded that Pakistan dismantle terror networks operating on its soil and hand over terrorists wanted in India.



“The truth is that, as in the past, Pakistan is responsible for a terrorist attack on innocent civilians in India. We have exercised the right to defend our people against such actions and have brought the organisers and perpetrators to justice,” she said.



She warned that India would hold both terrorists and their sponsors accountable, rejecting any attempt by Islamabad to hide behind “nuclear blackmail.”



India Questions Sharif’s Peace Rhetoric

Responding to Sharif’s remarks about seeking peace with India, Gahlot called his appeal hollow and insincere, pointing to Pakistan’s domestic political discourse rooted in “hate, bigotry, and intolerance.”



“The Pakistani Prime Minister has spoken about wanting peace with India. If he is indeed sincere, the pathway is clear. Pakistan must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over to us terrorists wanted in India,” she said.