ABVP Condemns Attack on Durga Puja Procession at JNU, Calls for Action Against Left Student Groups

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has issued a strong statement condemning the violent disruption of a Durga Puja idol immersion procession at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday evening. According to ABVP, members of Left-affiliated student organisations, including AISA, SFI, and DSF, attacked students participating in the religious event, injuring several on campus.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7 PM near Sabarmati T-Point, where the Durga Visarjan procession was passing. ABVP alleges that the Left groups hurled slippers, pelted stones, and used abusive language during the clash.

"An attack on culture and student faith"

Calling the incident an assault on both religious freedom and university traditions, ABVP JNU President Mayank Panchal said, "JNU’s environment has always been enriched by diversity and festivity. For ten days, students participated in the devotion of Goddess Durga, further enhancing the cultural beauty of the university. But leftist student organizations have maligned this sacred celebration with violence and hatred. This is not merely an attack on a religious event, but a direct assault on the festive traditions of the university and the faith of its students. ABVP will not tolerate such cultural aggression at any cost."

ABVP JNU Secretary Praveen Piyush also issued a statement, calling the actions of Left groups "shameful and condemnable." "Today’s incident has once again exposed the true face of leftist ideology. These groups neither respect students' religious beliefs nor the peace of the campus. To pelt stones during a sacred tradition like Durga immersion and even attack female students is disgraceful and shameful. This is a deep conspiracy to destabilize the university."

He further urged the JNU administration to take "strict and immediate action" against those involved.

Left student groups have rejected ABVP's allegations. The All India Students' Association (AISA) claimed that ABVP politicised religion by burning effigies of former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam during a Ravan Dahan event. AISA called it a "blatant and dastardly display of Islamophobia" and accused ABVP of spreading hatred.

Responding to these allegations, ABVP reiterated that the Durga Puja and associated events were peaceful and widely attended by students of diverse backgrounds. The organisation claimed that more than 5,000 students had participated in the 10-day festival, with thousands joining the prasad distribution on Navami.

'Violence against female students deeply disturbing': JNUSU Joint Secretary

JNUSU Joint Secretary Vaibhav Meena, also affiliated with ABVP, condemned the violence and accused Left groups of showing 'deep hatred for Indian culture and Hindu traditions.'

"Today, the way leftist goons resorted to violence during the procession and even pelted stones at female students proves that they harbor a deep hatred for Indian culture and Hindu traditions. This is not just an attack on students, but a direct strike at the cultural harmony and brotherhood of the university."

University authorities to review incident

The JNU administration is said to be reviewing the incident. Authorities have assured that appropriate action will be taken to maintain peace and ensure that campus traditions can be celebrated safely.