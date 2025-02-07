Access to Judiciary Has Been 'Weaponised' to Promote Anti-national Sentiments: VP Dhankhar

Bengaluru: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that in recent years access to the judiciary has been "weaponised" in a way that is not happening in any other country.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the third edition of the Karnataka Vaibhava Literature and Cultural Festival held in Ranebennur, Haveri district.

Dhankhar said the divisive forces operate in different ways. "They have adopted new paths, and on many issues, you will see them turning to the judiciary".

"I am concerned because our Constitution has given every individual a right within the judicial system. And what is that right? The right to seek the shelter of the court. But in recent years, money has been used to fuel anti-national sentiments," he claimed.

He further stated, "The forces challenging the nation and attempting to create a clash between nationalism and regionalism must be met with a strong response. They seek to undermine our cultural heritage."

Emphasizing the need to preserve the nation’s cultural philosophy, Dhankar said, "On this day, when I look to one side, I see India's progress through the eyes of the world and the people living within the nation. They are like the feathers of a peacock dancing in the rain... But when I look at the peacock’s feet, I become worried, forced to reflect, and then I feel the need for our cultural philosophy. We are trying to cut the very branch on which we thrive, on which we sit."

Expressing deep concern over attempts to influence the electoral process within the country, the Vice President said, "In the country with the oldest democracy, the strongest democracy, the most progressive democracy, and the most vibrant democracy—and constitutionally the only country in the world with a democratic system at every level, be it village, city, state, or nation—there is an attempt to influence our electoral process in a manner it should not be influenced."

Referring to India’s economic progress, he said, "The world’s leading institutions, such as the IMF, World Bank, and others, state that if there is any shining star in the world for investment, opportunities, and showcasing talent, it is India. India is considered a global favourite destination for investment and opportunities."