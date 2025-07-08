Accused in Patna Businessman Gopal Khemka's Murder Killed in Police Encounter

BREAKING: Vikas alias Raja, one of the prime accused in the murder of well-known Patna businessman Gopal Khemka, was shot dead in a police encounter early Tuesday.

According to reports, the encounter took place during an operation to arrest Vikas, who was reportedly involved in the illegal manufacturing and sale of firearms.

Vikas had been under the scanner for his role in the high-profile murder case that shocked Bihar last week. An investigation is underway to uncover the full conspiracy behind the murder.