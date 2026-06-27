Accused Siya, Chetan Wiped Chats, Emptied Recycle Bins Before And After Ketan Agarwal’s Murder: Police

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing investigation into the death of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, a significant detail has emerged where the accused, Siya Goyal- Ketan’s 20-year-old fiancée- and her lover Chetan Babulal Choudhary allegedly deleted their chat histories and cleared their recycle bins both before and after the crime.

In light of this, Pune Rural Police have submitted the mobile phones of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary for forensic examination. Investigators have specifically tasked experts with recovering the deleted messages to further the ongoing probe, stated reports.

2,004 Phone Calls, 238 Hours

Investigators report that Goyal, 20, and Chaudhary, 22, were in constant communication for nearly six months leading up to the incident, exchanging 2,004 calls that totaled 238 hours of conversation.

Siya and Ketan

According to the investigation, the accused met at a cafe on the day of the incident, where they allegedly finalised the plan and identified the location at Lohagad Fort in Maval taluka where Agarwal would be pushed into a gorge.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Tonpe stated that investigators have determined the specific roles of both accused in the case. He further noted that Goyal’s brother has already been interrogated, and additional friends and relatives are expected to be summoned for questioning, as per reports.

Chats contradict claims

In another new turn in the investigation, Lonavala police stated on Friday that the prime accused, Siya, has provided conflicting accounts during interrogation, with recovered mobile phone chats appearing to contradict her claims.

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Siya and Ketan posing for a picture

According to police officials, Siya has now "started spinning stories" during questioning. An official stated that the prime accused, Siya, told the police she had informed Ketan Agarwal that she did not want to marry him. She further claimed that Ketan used to tell her that it was "too late" and that things had "gone too far" and nothing could be done about it.

However, police officials said they are in possession of both their mobile phones, and the chats retrieved from them appear to contradict her version of events. Official said the conversations indicate that the two were interacting like a typical couple, sharing affectionate exchanges prior to their wedding.

"On the basis of the chats recovered from the phones, her claims are not convincing," a police official said, adding that the case is being investigated from all possible angles. Police said that the case is being investigated from every possible angle.

'Too Late Now'

Earlier, Siya Goyal has reportedly told investigating officials that when she informed her fiancé Ketan that she did not want to marry him, he told her that it was “too late now” to cancel the wedding since things had gone “too far now”.

As per reports, she has further claimed that he told her that his family was "influential and wealthy" and she would not be able to "escape" even if she tried to run away.

Siya Didn't Want To Marry A Bald Man?

Police have reportedly stated that Siya had learnt that Ketan was bald and wore a wig. She allegedly told police that she did not want to marry a bald man. Further, she was reportedly also bothered that Ketan stammered.

What's the case

Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ketan Agrawal's fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the Agarwal family is likely to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune during one of his scheduled programmes Today. The Chief Minister is visiting Pune for multiple public events, and the family is present at one of the venues where he is expected to arrive.

The revelation

Siya and Chetan's plot was laid bare after inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions.

Police said, “On June 18, 2026, an engaged couple, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, visited Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death...Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker.”