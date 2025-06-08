Active Covid-19 Cases In India Crosses 6000 Mark, Kerala Tops The Chart

The active Covid cases increased by 378 in India since Saturday, totalling 6,133, with 753 patients either recovered or discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's report on Sunday.



The nation disclosed six deaths occurring from Saturday to Sunday—two in Karnataka, three in Kerala, and one in Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, there was a 4-year-old boy with Cor pulmonale, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, and a positive Covid-19 test, along with a 78-year-old man suffering from Ischaemic Heart Disease and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (also positive for Covid-19).



The health ministry reported that among the three fatalities in Kerala was a 51-year-old man with systemic hypertension (SHT), coronary artery disease (CAD), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).



A 64-year-old man suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2 DM), CKD, and metastatic oesophageal adenocarcinoma, and a 92-year-old man with CAD post-coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), CKD, multiple myeloma, and acute kidney injury (AKI).



In Tamil Nadu, a 42-year-old man passed away due to complications from uncontrolled Diabetes Mellitus, Acute Kidney Disease, and a seizure disorder.



According to an expert, “All the patients who lost their lives were suffering from some other diseases as well and Covid didn't solely contribute to the deaths." The expert suggested that Covid, in its present form, is not proving to dangerous for people with good immune systems.



Kerala and Gujarat Highest Covid Cases-



Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Delhi reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours. Specifically, Kerala had 144 new cases, Gujarat recorded 105, West Bengal had 71, Rajasthan had 24, and Delhi had 21.



Out of the 6,133 active Covid-19 cases in India, Kerala accounts for the largest portion with 1,950 infections.