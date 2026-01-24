Actor Kamaal R Khan Detained for Firing 4 Rounds at Residential Building in Mumbai's Oshiwara; Gun Recovered

Mumbai: Actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R. Khan has been detained by the Mumbai Police in connection with a suspicious firing incident that struck a residential building in the Oshiwara area of Andheri earlier this month. The police have recovered the firearm allegedly used in the incident as part of an ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred on January 18, when four shots were reportedly fired, hitting the facade of a multistorey residential complex in Nalanda Society. No injuries have been reported, but bullets were later found on the second and fourth floors, including inside the homes of a writer-director and a model residing in the building.

Authorities have been meticulously reconstructing the scene and reviewing extensive CCTV footage of the area to determine the direction from which the rounds were fired.

According to police, after analysing the trajectory and surrounding camera feeds, investigators suspected that the shots likely originated from near KRK’s residence, which is located close to the Nalanda Society complex.

Following days of inquiry, Police brought Khan into questioning late on Friday night. During questioning, Khan allegedly admitted to firing the shots, telling police that he had discharged his weapon towards the nearby mangrove area and claimed that he had no intention of harming anyone. Officers subsequently seized the weapon.

Police have also involved the Crime Branch and forensic teams to examine evidence, including bullets and shell casings recovered from the building. Investigators continue to examine several angles, including the possibility of personal or professional motives behind the discharge of the firearm, although no clear motive has yet been established.

