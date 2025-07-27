Actor Vijay's Home In Chennai Receives Bomb Threat, Police Declare It Hoax

Chennai: A chilling bomb threat claiming a bomb had been planted at the residence of popular actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay, located on East Coast Road (ECR), was received on Sunday. The bomb threat, which was received at the police control room, left everyone shocked throughout Chennai's elite Neelankarai neighbourhood.

According to the police, the bomb threat was received at around 5.20 am. On information, the Chennai police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe. A search operation was carried out at actor Vijay's house.

A senior police official stated that within minutes of receiving the call, three bomb squad experts and a sniffer dog were dispatched to Vijay's residence to assess the situation. After conducting a thorough inspection lasting nearly an hour, the bomb squad confirmed that no explosives were found at the site. The officials declared it a hoax and vacated the premises after completing their investigation.

Later, the Neelankarai Police Station registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The police are now probing the case, and efforts are being made to identify the individual behind the hoax call and determine the motive behind the threat.

As per reports, Vijay, being a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu's entertainment and political arena in Tamil Nadu, has been the target of such threats in the past. However, this recent incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of celebrities and politicians.

The officials stated that the police are taking this incident seriously and are working tirelessly to track down the culprit. "We will leave no stone unturned to identify the person behind this hoax call and bring them to justice," said a senior police official.

The actor-politician has been actively involved in various social and philanthropic initiatives, making him a beloved figure among his fans.