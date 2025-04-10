Adilabad Bride And Groom With Placards Demand 1 Tola Gold From Revanth Reddy Government At Wedding Venue | Here’s Why

Adilabad: A newlywed couple in Adilabad has taken an unconventional approach to express their frustration with the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government's delay in implementing a manifesto scheme to provide 1 tola of gold to eligible brides. Kamble Amol and Geethanjali, the bride and groom, held placards at their wedding venue in model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal, questioning Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the delay. Several photographs have also surfaced on social media, wherein the couple along with their family members were seen holding placards demanding 1 tola of gold from Revanth Reddy.

The couple's protest was a bold move, especially considering it took place at their wedding venue. They held placards with questions for the Chief Minister and AICC leader, written in Telugu, Hindi, and English. The questions were straightforward: "When will the gold be given to the brides?" The couple's frustration was palpable, and their protest was a clear indication of their disappointment with the government's delay. In the placards, they questioned Rahul Gandhi, asking, “Where 10 gram gold Rahul Gandhi ji?"

The scheme in question was meant to provide 1 tola of gold to eligible brides. However, the couple alleged that the government has been delaying the implementation of the scheme. They also claimed that the government has not been extending the financial aid of Rs 1,00,116 under the Kalyana Laxmi scheme on time. The couple's protest displayed the plight of many poor families who are waiting for the government's support.

The couple demanded that the government extended the gold and aid to eligible brides at the earliest. They recalled former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's efforts to support poor families by offering economic support to brides. The couple's protest was not just about the delayed scheme but also about the government's failure to support poor families.

The couple's protest drew attention from local leaders, including Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi and MPTC member Subhash. The parents of the bride and groom were also present, showing their support for the couple's demands.

BRS Leader Protests

The Telangana government's promise to provide 1 Tola of gold to women for their weddings has been a contentious issue, with various parties weighing in on the matter. The newlywed couple's protest in Adilabad at their wedding venue, holding placards questioning Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has prompted other political parties in Telangana to take aim at the ruling Congress party.

Notably, the promise to provide 1 Tola of gold was part of the government's election promises. Earlier, BRS Party MLCs led by K Kavitha also protested with replica of gold bars against the government's delay in implementing the scheme, reminding the Congress government of their commitment.

The scheme aimed to provide financial support to women for their weddings. However, the delay in implementation has caused frustration among the beneficiaries. Additionally, the government has failed to provide a clear timeline for implementing the scheme.