NIA's First Statement After 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Mastermind Tahawwur Rana's Successful Extradition

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The NIA issues a statement after Rana landed at Delhi's Palam Airport on Thursday, saying that the agency successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice. The extradition of Rana is marked as a major milestone in India's pursuit of justice for the 2008 attacks that claimed 166 lives and left over 238 people injured.



Notably, Tahawwur Rana was being held in judicial custody in the United States pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

The NIA stated that the extradition is the culmination of years of sustained efforts by Indian authorities, with the NIA working closely with other intelligence agencies, including the NSG, and international partners.

An official of the NIA stated that the District Court for the Central District of California had ordered his extradition on 16th May 2023. Rana then filed multiple litigations in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, all of which were rejected. He subsequently filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, two habeas petitions, and an emergency application before the US Supreme Court, which were also denied. The extradition proceedings were initiated between the two countries after India eventually secured a surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist from the US government.

The US Department of Justice, US Sky Marshal, and India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs played crucial roles in facilitating the extradition process. Rana's journey to justice began with his arrest in the US, followed by a series of legal battles that ultimately led to his extradition.

Rana's legal team had employed various delay tactics, including multiple litigations in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and a petition for a writ of certiorari, two habeas petitions, and an emergency application before the US Supreme Court. However, all these attempts were met with rejection, paving the way for his extradition.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks and Rana's Alleged Role

India's business capital Mumbai was rocked by coordinated terrorist attacks that left the city reeling on November 26, 2008. The attacks, which targeted iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Oberoi Trident, resulted in unprecedented destruction and loss of life. Rana, along with David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), allegedly conspired to carry out the attacks.

Both LeT and HUJI have been declared terrorist organisations by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Rana's alleged role in the attacks has been a subject of intense investigation, with Indian authorities working tirelessly to bring him to justice.

The extradition of Rana explains the importance of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism. The India-US Extradition Treaty played a crucial role in facilitating Rana's extradition, demonstrating the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries. The NIA's efforts, backed by the US Department of Justice and other international partners, have brought Rana to face justice in India.