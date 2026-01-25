Updated 25 January 2026 at 11:47 IST
'Adivasi Are the Very Foundation of Our Religious Culture': RSS Chief Bhagwat in Janjati Samvad Karyakram
Speaking at the Janjati Samvad Karyakram in Ranchi, the RSS chief stated that while human civilization is nearly two lakh years old, the fundamental unity of society has remained constant, despite superficial changes over time.
Ranchi: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that the 'Adivasi' communities form the very foundation of India's religious and cultural traditions, adding that the roots of 'Sanatan Dharma' lie in forest-based and agrarian ways of life.
Addressing the Janjati Samvad Karyakram in Ranchi, the RSS chief said that the history of human civilisation is believed to be nearly two lakh years old, and despite changes over time at the 'superficial' level, the unity, according to him, with which the society began continues to endure.
"Our history shows that what we call today Hindu or Hindu Dharma came much later. The Dharma has always been Sanatan. Its roots are found in forests and agriculture," he said.
Emphasising the spiritual and cultural significance of tribal communities, Bhagwat said that those referred to as 'Adivasis' (tribal communities) are central to understanding India's religious heritage. "If one wants to understand the values of the Vedas, one has to begin from there," he added.
He noted that worship and spiritual thoughts have existed since the earliest times and that deeper philosophical ideas later found expression in the Upanishads. "Our ancestors lived in forests, in ashrams, and sustained themselves through farming. Their highest spiritual experiences eventually became the Upanishads," Bhagwat said.
Addressing debates over religious identity, the RSS chief said that diversity in worship has always been a part of the Indian tradition. "It is said that Adivasis are not Hindus because their worship practices are different. But when did this country ever have only one form of worship?" he asked.
Citing references from the Atharvaveda, Bhagwat highlighted India's long-standing tradition of unity in diversity. " Just as a cow gives milk through many streams, Mother Earth nurtures people speaking different languages and following different faiths."
He stressed that multiple forms of worship are valid and should be mutually respected. "Follow your own practices, accept others' practices as well, and live together without conflict," Bhagwat said. Explaining the broader meaning of Dharma, he said, "Dharma also means temperament. Flowing is the dharma of water, burning is the dharma of fire. Similarly, a person's temperament is their dharma.
