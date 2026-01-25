Operation Kavach 12.0: 325 Locations Raided, Over 500 Arrested In Massive Sweep Ahead Of Republic Day

New Delhi: In a massive security sweep ahead of Republic Day 2026, the Delhi Police West District team executed "Operation Kavach 12.0," a coordinated offensive targeting organized crime, drug trafficking, and street-level criminals.

The 24-hour operation, which concluded early Sunday, involved multiple teams from all 12 police stations in the district, alongside specialized units like the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and the Special Staff.

Key Results of the Crackdown

The operation led to a significant number of arrests and seizures aimed at ensuring a "crime-free" environment during the national celebrations.

In a concentrated 24-hour sweep, the West District Police launched a massive crackdown on organized crime. The operation specifically targeted networks involved in narcotics distribution, the illicit liquor trade, illegal arms possession, and gambling, as part of a broader effort to neutralize anti-social elements in the area.

Advertisement

The operation yielded significant results across several legal frameworks, leading to a total of 586 arrests and the detention of 1,439 individuals. In a crackdown on narcotics, four cases were registered under the NDPS Act, resulting in four arrests and the recovery of 1.662 kg of cannabis and 15 grams of smack.

Trade of illicit liquor

Similarly, the Delhi Excise Act saw 15 cases filed and 22 suspects apprehended for the trade of illicit liquor. The police also made a major dent in illegal arms possession, arresting 15 people under the Arms Act while seizing a country-made pistol, live ammunition, and 14 knives.

Advertisement

Beyond direct criminal charges, the district saw extensive preventive and regulatory enforcement. Authorities took 250 people into preventive custody and arrested 79 others under Section 126/170 of the BNSS, while simultaneously monitoring the activities of 272 known history-sheeters.

Regulatory actions included the issuance of 126 challans and the arrest of 165 individuals during related enforcement drives. By the conclusion of the sweep, hundreds of fines had been issued alongside the massive wave of detentions, effectively saturating the district with police presence.

Strategic Objectives

A senior police official stated that Operation Kavach 12.0 was specifically designed to disrupt the supply chains of criminal gangs and "Bad Characters" (history-sheeters) before the high-alert period of January 26.