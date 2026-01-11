Woman Assaults Home Guard in Bengaluru Over Unsolicited Advice on Short Clothes

New Delhi: A young woman allegedly assaulted a home guard on duty at the KR Puram Railway Station Circle in Bengaluru after being advised on her conduct and attire, triggering an altercation at the busy junction.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when home guard Lakshmi Narasamma, stationed at the KR Puram Railway Station Circle, reportedly advised a young woman identified as Mohini on her attire.

According to police, the woman was moving around the area wearing short clothes, after which a group of youths allegedly began teasing her. Lakshmi Narasamma intervened and attempted to counsel Mohini in order to prevent further trouble.

However, the advice reportedly angered Mohini, who allegedly questioned the home guard’s authority to counsel her, and the situation soon turned violent, with Mohini pulling Lakshmi Narasamma’s hair and assaulting her in public.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. Mohini was taken into custody, and police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and record statements from witnesses present at the scene.