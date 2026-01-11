Updated 11 January 2026 at 12:09 IST
‘Still Alive for Me’: Martyr Gurnam Singh’s Mother Covers His Statue With a Blanket Every Winter
With the onset of winter each year, Jaswant Kaur, mother of martyred BSF constable Gurnam Singh, ensures her son’s statue is wrapped in a blanket to protect it from the cold.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A deeply emotional scene unfolds every winter at the Arnia sector along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, where Jaswant Kaur, the mother of BSF constable Gurnam Singh, who was martyred in 2016, continues a ritual that has moved many.
As temperatures drop and harsh winter grips the region, she covers her son’s statue with a blanket, just as she would have done if he were alive.
A statue of BSF constable Gurnam Singh has been installed in the Arnia sector of Ranbir Singh Pura to honour his sacrifice. The memorial stands near the very border he once protected.
With growing winter she ensures that her son’s statue is wrapped in a blanket to shield him from the cold. For her, the years since his martyrdom have not lessened the bond of a mother’s concern.
Jaswant Kaur still considers her martyred son alive in her heart. Her actions reflect a belief rooted in love rather than reason. She worries about his well-being exactly as she would have if he were still by her side, turning a silent statue into a living presence through her care.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 11 January 2026 at 12:08 IST