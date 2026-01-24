‘Breathless’ At -23°C: Advocate Logs Into Delhi HC, Earns Judge’s Praise | WATCH

New Delhi: In a striking example of the modern legal world meeting the digital age, a senior advocate recently made headlines for appearing before the Delhi High Court via video link while enduring an staggering –23°C temperature from a snow-covered balcony in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonmarg.

The legal fraternity is also buzzing with the story of this advocate who proved that the "hallways of justice" are no longer confined to the brick-and-mortar buildings of the court premises.

Braving extreme conditions in a remote, high-altitude location at Kashmir, where the mercury had plummeted to -23°C, the lawyer logged into the Delhi High Court’s virtual portal to fulfill her duty.

The Proceedings

As per the viral clip, the advocate's appearance from the snow-capped mountains took place during a scheduled hearing where Justice Saurabh Banerjee noticed the pace and clarity with which the advocate, Smriti, presented her arguments and he thereby took a moment to formally acknowledge the effort.

Despite the freezing environment, the advocate delivered her arguments with the same precision and professional decorum expected in a physical courtroom.

Draws Comparison with Breathless singer

The presiding judge reportedly moved by the sight, in a light-hearted moment during the proceedings, asked, “Who is the singer who sang Breathless?" He followed it up by saying, “She can qualify for that. One breat,h she is doing very fast."

Clearly impressed, Justice Banerjee went on to add, “You are very good, Ms Counsel."

The clip was shared online with a caption that read: “Appearing virtually before the Delhi High Court from –23°C. Grateful for the kind appreciation by the Hon’ble Judge. For an advocate, professional responsibility remains the priority, wherever duty calls."

Since going viral, the footage has amassed over a million views, sparking a wave of admiration across social media. The comment section was filled with diverse praise for her commitment.

One viewer quipped, “This proves that advocates are even capable of working from heaven,” while another highlighted the significance of the judge's reaction: “Earning praise from Justice Saurabh Banerjee is no small feat; he is known for his high standards. You must be truly skilled in your legal craft to receive such a compliment.”

