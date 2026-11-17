New Delhi: A Delhi based Advocate Kausik Chatterjee has moved the Delhi High Court seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Ratna Singh, who describes herself as the Legal Affairs Head of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), over her social media posts allegedly questioning the independence and impartiality of a judicial officer.

The criminal contempt petition, filed under Article 215 of the Constitution and Sections 2(c), 10 and 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, concerns posts made by Singh on X following judicial proceedings before Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhinav Pandey at Saket Courts on October 10, 2026.

In one of the posts, Singh allegedly wrote, "Judge serving the master. Went for break/meeting 4 times during the entire hearing. Order without any application of law." In another post, she stated, "Delhi Police is following order from master. Judge is following order from master."

The petition argues that while criticism of judicial orders is permissible, attributing a judicial officer's decisions to an unidentified external authority goes beyond criticism and raises questions about the independence of the judiciary.

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Chatterjee had earlier submitted representations dated October 14 and October 28 to the Standing Counsel (Criminal), Government of NCT of Delhi, seeking consideration of criminal contempt proceedings.

Significantly, Amol Sinha, Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal), GNCTD, in a written opinion dated November 2, granted consent for taking appropriate steps towards initiating criminal contempt proceedings over the specific imputations against the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

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The petition also refers to Singh's subsequent statements concerning the Special Executive Magistrate system and proceedings involving Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Advocate Kausik Chatterjee said the issue was not about preventing criticism of judicial orders but about protecting the independence of the judiciary. "There is a clear distinction between questioning the correctness of a judicial decision and attributing extraneous influences or improper motives to the Judicial Officer responsible for rendering such decision," he submitted in his petition.

The petition urges the High Court to take cognisance of the publications and initiate appropriate criminal contempt proceedings against Singh. Alternatively, it seeks suo motu action by the court.