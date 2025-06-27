Affordable Meals, Wifi, Clean Rest Rooms: NHAI's Driver-Centric Wayside Amenities on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Dausa: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is counted among one of the most ambitious and eco-sensitive infrastructure projects by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which is becoming a model for a world-class and commuter-friendly expressways.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a unique and much-needed initiative, driver-centric wayside amenities, after recognising the essential contribution and challenges faced by long-distance truck drivers.

NHAI Initiative on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

According to official reports, nearly 21 such stations have been built on the expressway. Out of which four are currently operational. The motive of building these stations was to give security, comfort and rest to the drivers who often navigate the highways through the night.

The highway authority developed one such operational facility near Dausa in Rajasthan, which was managed by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and has been aptly named “Apana Ghar”.

Considering its name, the station offers multiple amenities such as truck parking, CCTV-monitored premises, clean restrooms, bathing areas, self-cooking kitchens, a Dhaba, and free Wi-Fi, which is available at Rs. 112 only.

Business Manager on NHAI Initiative

While talking to a official media outlet, Business Manageer at IOCL, Radha Mohan said, “Earlier we had 'Swagat' outlets on highways that offered basic facilities like restrooms and food. Now, we have upgraded versions of those. We're offering air conditioning, water coolers, washing machines, clean open bathing areas, clean restrooms, TVs, free Wi-Fi, and CCTV surveillance across the parking area with live monitoring at our station."

"If a driver doesn't want to cook, we also offer affordable meals. For under Rs 130, a complete meal is available at our dhaba. Any truck driver can come here and rest. We know that they travel long distances and suffer fatigue, which increases the risk of accidents. So the concept was to provide such facilities on highways where they can rest and refresh themselves safely." Mohan said.

The Business Manager further added, "Currently, we have 35 beds available here and the charges are Rs 112, including GST. Drivers can make bookings using the 'Apna Ghar' app. If someone is unaware of the app, our petrol pump staff are trained to assist. Our managers stationed here also help drivers with the booking process. Once the app is downloaded and used, drivers have no issues making future bookings. On average, about 50-60 per cent of the beds are booked daily, meaning that a significant number of drivers are already using this facility every day."

Well-equipped with a range of convenient services

In addition to essential facilities, these wayside amenity stations are well-equipped with a range of convenient services to enhance the overall travel experience, such as fuel pumps, restaurants and dhabas.