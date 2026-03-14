After 171 Days In Detention, Centre Revokes National Security Act Against Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to revoke the detention of Ladakh-based activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act with immediate effect, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Saturday.

According to the government order, the detention has been withdrawn by exercising powers available under the National Security Act. The decision comes months after Wangchuk was detained following violent protests in Leh in September last year.

The Centre had earlier justified the detention, informing the Supreme Court that Wangchuk was the “main instigator” of the September 24 violence in Leh, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries. It has been stated that all procedural protections under the NSA were adhered to and that the situation became stable after he was arrested.

The development also comes days after the Centre reshuffled the administration in Ladakh and replaced the Lieutenant Governor, amid continuing political and administrative tensions in the Union Territory.

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Wangchuk was detained under the stringent preventive detention law on September 24, 2025, two days after protests in Leh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule protections turned violent. The clashes reportedly left four people dead and several others injured, after which authorities alleged that Wangchuk had incited the unrest.

The activist, however, had denied the allegations and maintained that he had called for peaceful protests. His detention had triggered debate among civil society groups, environmental activists and political leaders, with several petitions filed in courts challenging the move.

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Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had also asked the government to review Wangchuk’s detention, noting concerns regarding his health and the prolonged nature of the preventive custody.

Under the National Security Act, authorities can detain individuals without formal charges for up to 12 months if they are deemed a threat to national security or public order, though such detention orders can be revoked earlier by the government.