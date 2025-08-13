After Asim Munir And Bilawal Bhutto, Now Shehbaz Sharif Joins Pakistan’s Empty Threat Parade Over Indus Waters With Begging Bowl Still in Hand

Pakistan’s top political leaders have turned up the heat on India over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), issuing warnings and invoking war talk even as New Delhi links any restoration of the pact to Pakistan’s abandonment of cross-border terrorism. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that India was threatening to cut off water supplies, warning of a “decisive response.” Addressing an event in Islamabad, Sharif said, “Enemy [India] can’t snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan. You threatened to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget.” He emphasised that water was a “lifeline” for Pakistan, vowing no compromise on the country’s rights under international agreements.

This statement comes a day after, in a diplomatic push, Pakistan on Monday urged India to immediately restore the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which New Delhi has kept in abeyance since May. The appeal follows a landmark ruling by the Court of Arbitration on August 8, interpreting key provisions of the 1960 agreement in Islamabad’s favour.



Court Ruling Strengthens Pakistan’s Position

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office welcomed the Award announced by the Court of Arbitration and publicised on its website on August 11.



“In a significant finding, the Court has declared that India shall ‘let flow’ the waters of the Western Rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use,” the statement read. The ruling also stipulated that exceptions for hydropower generation “must conform strictly to the requirements laid down in the Treaty, rather than to what India might consider an ‘ideal’ or ‘best practices’ approach.”



Bilawal Bhutto’s War Talk on Indus Waters Treaty After Asim Munir’s Threats

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has surfaced, where he threatens India over the Indus Waters Treaty. Urging unity against PM Modi’s “barbaric actions,” Bhutto said Pakistanis must be ready to “fight a war and reclaim all six rivers” if India continues actions on the Sindhu River. He declared that Pakistan would never surrender in a conflict. The remarks follow similar threats issued by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir from US soil.



India’s Move After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the April Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people, India invoked its sovereign rights under international law to place the IWT in abeyance. New Delhi has linked the treaty’s restoration to Pakistan’s “credible and irrevocable” renunciation of cross-border terrorism.



A Treaty Born Out of Long Negotiations

Signed in 1960 after nine years of talks, the Indus Waters Treaty was brokered with the assistance of the World Bank, which remains a signatory. Former World Bank President Eugene Black initiated the discussions, and then-US President Dwight Eisenhower hailed the agreement as “one bright spot in a very depressing world picture.”



Water Allocation Under IWT

The treaty allocates the Western Rivers, Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, to Pakistan, while India controls the Eastern Rivers, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej. India is entitled to 20% of the Indus River System’s waters, with the remaining 80% flowing to Pakistan. While hailed as one of the most successful water-sharing accords, the treaty has faced criticism in India for being overly generous to Pakistan despite its continued support for terrorism.