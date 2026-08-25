After Cancelling Parandur Airport Project, Tamil Nadu Govt to Set Up New Airport Near Chennai

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has planned to set up a new international airport near Chennai in view of the increasing passenger and cargo traffic demand from Chennai and its surrounding districts, according to the Industries Policy Note. The note says alternative locations for setting up the new airport will be identified in consultation with experts.

The feasibility for these sites will be undertaken through the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Based on the feasibility report, the government will take necessary steps to establish the airport.

It also states that the Airports Authority of India has planned to set up a new passenger handling system on the north-west side of the existing Chennai Meenambakkam airport to handle increased passenger and cargo capacity more efficiently.

AAI has sought necessary permissions from the Tamil Nadu government for laying a road to connect this new system with the national highway.

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The Tamil Nadu government will extend all necessary assistance to AAI for implementing this project. This expansion project will enhance the services of Chennai airport, and a new airport will be established, the note added.

The announcement comes amid a political controversy over the proposed Greenfield International Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay recently announced in the State Assembly under Rule 110 that his government would abandon the proposed Parandur airport project and identify an alternative location.

Citing severe environmental concerns, threat to agricultural lands, and loss of local livelihoods, Vijay stated that the project would be relocated to an alternative site where impact on farms and residential settlements would be minimal.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM Vijay emphasised that while a second airport is essential to meet Chennai's long-term demands, industrial growth, and cargo requirements, it cannot come at the expense of local communities.

The Chief Minister said he had visited Eganapuram and other villages on January 20, 2025, and heard the concerns of people protesting against the proposed airport at Parandur and 12 surrounding villages.

"I stand firmly with the people protesting against the airport to be established in Chennai's Parandur and 12 surrounding villages," Vijay said.

The decision drew sharp condemnation from the opposition DMK and BJP. DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin called it an "irreversible setback" to Tamil Nadu's growth.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had granted in-principle approval in April 2025 for setting up an international Greenfield Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

A war of words broke out between the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday over the decision to scrap the proposed Parandur airport project.

Law Minister Nirmal Kumar referred to "G Square Maapilai" while speaking about those who benefited from the Parandur airport project. PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna alleged that realtors linked to a particular political party bought huge parcels of land even before the Parandur airport Detailed Project Report (DPR) was released.

He further alleged that a particular company had purchased land around Parandur and was involved in real estate activities. DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu asked, "For which Lottery son-in-law is the new airport project being developed," censuring Nirmal Kumar's speech. "We can also pay back in the same currency," he said.

Responding to AIADMK MLA Edappadi Palaniswami on what will be done to lands acquired for the project, Law Minister Nirmal Kumar said only 1700 odd acres have been acquired for the Parandur airport project, and the 90% claim of DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu is false.

The verbal clash comes amid a political controversy over the Tamil Nadu government's decision to abandon the proposed Greenfield International Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday announced in the Assembly under Rule 110 that the project would be scrapped and an alternative site identified. The Chief Minister cited environmental concerns, the impact on agricultural land and the possible loss of local livelihoods as reasons for shifting the project.

Vijay had said that while a second airport was necessary to meet Chennai's long-term passenger, industrial and cargo requirements, the project should not come at the expense of local communities.

"I stand firmly with the people protesting against the airport to be established in Chennai's Parandur and 12 surrounding villages," Vijay had said. The Chief Minister had earlier visited Eganapuram and other villages on January 20, 2025, and met residents protesting against the proposed airport.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has planned to establish a new international airport near Chennai to meet rising passenger and cargo traffic demand. Alternative locations will be identified in consultation with experts, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will conduct feasibility studies for the shortlisted sites.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had granted in-principle approval in April 2025 for setting up an international Greenfield Airport at Parandur. The decision to scrap the Parandur project has drawn criticism from the opposition, with DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin describing it as an "irreversible setback" to Tamil Nadu's growth.