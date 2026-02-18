Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • After Chinese Robodog Row At AI Impact Summit, Galgotias University Apologises, Says Representative Was 'Ill-Informed'

Updated 18 February 2026 at 17:24 IST

After Chinese Robodog Row At AI Impact Summit, Galgotias University Apologises, Says Representative Was 'Ill-Informed'

Earlier in the day, organisers at the India AI Impact Summit were forced to remove a stall put up by the university, after representatives exhibited a robotic dog imported from China, but claimed that it was their original creation.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: After Galgotias University faced heat over the Chinese make of its robodog at the India AI Impact Summit, it issued an unconditional apology saying that their representative was “ill-informed”.

Earlier in the day, organisers at the India AI Impact Summit were forced to remove a stall put up by the university, after representatives exhibited a robotic dog imported from China, but claimed that it was their original creation.

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 18 February 2026 at 17:24 IST