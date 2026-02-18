Updated 18 February 2026 at 17:24 IST
After Chinese Robodog Row At AI Impact Summit, Galgotias University Apologises, Says Representative Was 'Ill-Informed'
Earlier in the day, organisers at the India AI Impact Summit were forced to remove a stall put up by the university, after representatives exhibited a robotic dog imported from China, but claimed that it was their original creation.
New Delhi: After Galgotias University faced heat over the Chinese make of its robodog at the India AI Impact Summit, it issued an unconditional apology saying that their representative was “ill-informed”.
Published On: 18 February 2026 at 17:24 IST