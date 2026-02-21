After Dodging Questions On Gen Naravane, Rahul Gandhi Goes Silent On Congress' 'Shirtless' Protest At AI Summit (File) | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Congress leader, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday (February 21), walked away when Republic TV asked him regarding the involvement of Indian Youth Congress workers in a protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

The question was posed near Gandhi’s vehicle as he was leaving the Bhiwandi Additional Sessions Court after appearing in connection with the 2014 defamation case linked to his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). When a Republic TV reporter asked whether he had sent Youth Congress workers to 'protect' him during the AI Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Gandhi did not respond and left the venue.

Gandhi appeared before the Bhiwandi court in the aforementioned defamation case earlier today with the Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal standing as his new surety.

'Shirtless' Protest At AI Summit

The question to Gandhi came amid controversy over a protest staged by members of the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Summit in Delhi on Friday. According to police, a group of individuals entered the high-security venue and began a demonstration inside the premises.

The protesters removed their shirts and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including chants of “PM is compromised.”

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Youth Congress said its members were protesting against what it termed a “compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit.”

The Delhi Police has detained four to five individuals in connection with the incident. Sources said they were verifying whether the protesters had gained entry using valid passes or QR codes.

'Disorganised PR spectacle': Rahul Gandhi

The protest soon triggered political reactions, with BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticising the Congress party over the disruption at the prestigious international event.

The protest came after Rahul Gandhi’s criticised the AI Summit, alleging that instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the event had turned into a “disorganised PR spectacle.”