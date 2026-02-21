Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail; Shown Black Flags Ahead Of Court Appearance In Bhiwandi, Security On High Alert

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by the Bhiwandi Additional Sessions Court in connection with a 2014 defamation case filed over his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Earlier on Saturday, he reached Mumbai to appear before the Bhiwandi Court. On his way from Mumbai to Bhiwandi, he was shown black flags by BJP workers in a sign of protest. Police officials said they were on alert over the possibility of further demonstrations outside the court.

Security was put on high alert in and around the court premises in Bhiwandi ahead of his appearance, blocking roads around the court and restricting public access. Shops within a 100-meter radius of the court have been asked to remain shut as a precautionary measure, with the police deploying additional personnel in the area, in light of the high-profile visit. Authorities have also kept media personnel at a distance and barred common people from entering the court premises, citing security concerns, sources said.

The case is based on a complaint filed by a local RSS functionary, Rajesh Kunte, who objected to Gandhi’s statement during an election rally on March 6, 2014, in which he alleged that the RSS was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. In September 2016, Gandhi withdrew his petition filed in the apex court and expressed willingness to face trial after it declined to intervene in the matter.

Earlier, former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil had acted as Rahul Gandhi's surety for bail. However, after Patil’s demise, he needed to find an alternative. This time, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal stood as the surety for his bail.

Harshwardhan Sapkal said Gandhi was attending the hearing as part of the legal process. “He is our leader, and he is coming for the legal process. It is obvious that Rahul Gandhi has exposed the true face of the BJP and PM Modi. That is why he is being targeted in this manner,” Sapkal said. Another Congress leader, Arif Naseem Khan alleged that Gandhi faces repeated legal action whenever he raises issues against the BJP government.

