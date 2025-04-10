After 'Fighting Indian State,' Rahul Gandhi Now Against West India: Key Congressman’s Expose Sparks Controversy

New Delhi: Congress leader BV Srinivas has ignited a fresh political debate with his recent remarks comparing Rahul Gandhi's current battle to that of Mahatma Gandhi's fight against the British East India Company.

During his address at the 84th Congress session on Wednesday, Srinivas said, "Just as Mahatma Gandhi fought the East India Company, our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is now taking on West India."

The Congress leader further added that the current government is neglecting various social groups, including Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis. He suggested that the ongoing struggle, led by Rahul Gandhi, was focused on challenging what he referred to as "West India."

"This government has forsaken the needs of the people. Rahul Gandhi's fight is to protect the Constitution, which they have systematically attacked," Srinivas said.

The remarks came as Rahul Gandhi, along with senior Congress leaders such as Randeep Surjewala, Imran Pratapgarhi, Udit Raj, and Kanhaiya Kumar, addressed the Congress session, reaffirming the party's commitment to breaking the 50 per cent reservation ceiling if they come to power.

Earlier this week, A court in Sambhal sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks about 'fighting the Indian State itself.'

On January 15, Gandhi had said that the Congress party is not only fighting the BJP and RSS but is also "fighting the Indian State itself," which led to a legal case filed by Hindu Shakti Dal president Simran Gupta. Gupta claimed that Gandhi’s comments were disrespectful to the Indian people and posed a threat to the unity of the nation.