'Entitled Brat, Hopeless’: Internet Slams Rahul Gandhi for Throwing Garland at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Bust | WATCH

New Delhi: A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Ahmedabad has sparked outrage online. The clip, in which Gandhi appears to toss a garland toward Patel's bust rather than placing it respectfully, quickly went viral and attracted heavy criticism.

Andhra Pradesh BJP Vice President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy shared the video on social media, condemning the act. “Who pays tribute like this? Rahul Gandhi throws the garland with zero respect. So much attitude, no values," he wrote in the caption.

Social media users also reacted sharply. One user commented, “He thinks he belongs to Royal Dynasty.” Another wrote, “Hopeless,” while a third slammed him as “an entitled brat.”

Some called it “not formality, but stupidity,” and another remarked on the “sheer attitude of the uncrowned stupid prince.”

The video was taken at the CWC meeting held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Museum in Ahmedabad. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Sardar Patel Saheb lives in our hearts, lives in our thoughts. We are taking his legacy forward. We have organised this CWC meeting in Ahmedabad at Sardar Patel Museum with this thought in mind. We pay our heartfelt tributes to him.”

Kharge didn’t hold back, drawing a sharp contrast between Patel’s beliefs and those of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “But it is laughable that today the people of that organisation claim Sardar Patel's legacy,” he said, noting that Patel had imposed a ban on the RSS.