After Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case, Kerala Cops Suspect 'Korean Game' Link Behind Death Of 16-year-Old Minor

New Delhi: A day after triple suicide case in Ghaziabad sent shockwaves nationwide, the authorities in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram are investigating whether specific online games played a role in the recent death of a 16-year-old girl Adithya,

The police have submitted the victim’s mobile devices for forensic analysis to uncover further clues.

What was the case?

The incident dates back to January 27 when the teenager in Kerala, identified as Adithya, was found dead in a quarry pond, located 100 metres away from her house.

A three-page suicide note recovered by investigators revealed she took this extreme step as she was deeply distressed by the passing of a Korean national, who was reportedly a friend she had met on Instagram. Her note says that her friend died a week ago and she felt sad thinking about my parents, who love me so much

Advertisement

Local police are now looking into whether these interactions or related gaming platforms influenced her actions.

Narrating the harrowing ordeal, the victim's mother Ramya Mahi in an exclusive conversation said, “She used to tell everything openly to me. We could not understand why she had taken the extreme step despite thinking about it from various angles. We are unable to accept it and we don’t have a clear answer why she committed it. We have trust in our existing laws and we will be ensured justice. She was not bold enough to take a decision like this as she used to get afraid even for a small injury on finger. She used to tell me about a friend who she claimed was in an affair with a Korean man. There is some mystery in her death as she would not have done it. She was seen very pleasant even during the previous night. Let the probe team examine her mobile phone to unfurl the mysteries behind”.

Advertisement

Ghaziabad Case

Three minor sisters died after jumping off the 9th floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad during the late hours of Tuesday. The tragic incident took place at around 2:15 am last night under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Atul Kumar Singh, stated that the deceased minor girls have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The ACP further stated that the minors were immediately taken to a 50-bed hospital, where they were declared dead. Nimish Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans-Hindon, stated that the three minor girls were clearly influenced by Korean culture.

According to the preliminary information by the Ghaziabad police, the minors used to play an online task-based game. DCP Patil stated that the police have found a suicide note at the residence, which clarified that they were influenced by Korean culture.