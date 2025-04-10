After Ghibli, ChatGPT Box Doll Trend Is Now Taking Over the Internet: Here's How You Can Make Your Own Action Figure

Updated April 10th 2025, 12:19 IST
New Delhi: After the recent craze of Ghibli-style AI art, a new AI trend is now going viral. Social media users are jumping on the latest wave creating their very own AI-generated Barbie action dolls using ChatGPT. Yes, you heard that right! The fever of turning yourself into a Barbie Doll figure is taking over Instagram.
The trend is called the AI Barbie Box Challenge. It allows users to create action figure versions of themselves that look like they belong inside a Barbie-style toy box. The doll, complete with accessories that reflect your personality, appears in a colourful box with your name printed on the front, just like a toy bought from a shop shelf.
With the help of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, users can upload their photo and get a custom Barbie-style action figure. The AI analyses the picture and the given instructions to generate a doll with accessories and styles based on the user's preferences.
Action figures are small collectible dolls inspired by movie or comic characters. They are popular among fans of Marvel, DC, and other entertainment studios. Now, with the help of AI, anyone can become their own superhero or fashion doll.
Here is a step-by-step guide to join the Barbie Box trend:
If the first result isn’t perfect, don’t worry. You can tweak the prompt, add new accessories, or change your outfit in the photo. ChatGPT will update the doll as per your input.
