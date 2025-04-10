After Ghibli, ChatGPT Box Doll Trend Is Now Taking Over the Internet: Here's How You Can Make Your Own Action Figure | Image: X

New Delhi: After the recent craze of Ghibli-style AI art, a new AI trend is now going viral. Social media users are jumping on the latest wave creating their very own AI-generated Barbie action dolls using ChatGPT. Yes, you heard that right! The fever of turning yourself into a Barbie Doll figure is taking over Instagram.

AI Barbie Box Trend Takes Over Social Media

The trend is called the AI Barbie Box Challenge. It allows users to create action figure versions of themselves that look like they belong inside a Barbie-style toy box. The doll, complete with accessories that reflect your personality, appears in a colourful box with your name printed on the front, just like a toy bought from a shop shelf.

AI Truns Photo into Barbie Doll

With the help of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, users can upload their photo and get a custom Barbie-style action figure. The AI analyses the picture and the given instructions to generate a doll with accessories and styles based on the user's preferences.

What are Action Figures and Why are They Trending

Action figures are small collectible dolls inspired by movie or comic characters. They are popular among fans of Marvel, DC, and other entertainment studios. Now, with the help of AI, anyone can become their own superhero or fashion doll.

How to Make your own AI Barbie Doll

Here is a step-by-step guide to join the Barbie Box trend:

Open the ChatGPT app or website. Log in or create an account.

Click the “Add” button and upload a photo of yourself. Make sure it’s a clear, full-length picture that shows your outfit.

Paste this prompt below the photo:

“Develop a realistic action figure (Barbie doll) of the person in this photograph. The toy’s name is [insert your name]. The toy’s accessories, which include [insert items like sunglasses, coffee cup, camera, etc.], are included in the packaging alongside the figure.”

Send the message and wait. ChatGPT will process the input and display your personalized Barbie doll figure



