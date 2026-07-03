Operation Sindoor Haunts Pakistan: Islamabad's Latest AI Deepfake Bid Against Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth Exposed

New Delhi: In what appears to be a coordinated disinformation campaign following India's Operation Sindoor and its strikes on terror infrastructure, Pakistan-based propaganda handles are circulating AI-generated deepfake videos falsely attributing fabricated remarks to newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has categorically debunked the viral videos, describing them as digitally manipulated content designed to mislead the public and undermine confidence in the Indian Armed Forces.

One of the fake videos falsely claims that General Seth accused the previous military leadership of concealing the bodies of fallen soldiers for "PR" purposes and alleged that even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were kept in the dark.

Another manipulated clip falsely attributes remarks to the Army Chief suggesting that the Indian Army had "many weaknesses" and had "failed" during Operation Sindoor, while claiming the force would "do better next time."

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PIB Fact Check confirmed that General Dhiraj Seth never made any such statements and that both videos are AI-generated deepfakes created by digitally altering authentic footage.

According to the PIB, the original video merely shows General Seth addressing the nation after assuming office as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff. In his actual remarks, he expressed humility and gratitude for the responsibility entrusted to him, reaffirming the Indian Army's core values of "Duty, Honour and Nation First." He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their trust and confidence.

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Officials said the fake videos combine genuine visuals with fabricated audio and misleading captions to create a false narrative. The government warned that such content forms part of a coordinated propaganda effort aimed at spreading misinformation and eroding public trust in India's military establishment, particularly in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, during which India dismantled multiple terror camps across the border.

The PIB has urged citizens to remain vigilant, verify information before sharing it online and report suspicious content related to the Government of India through official fact-checking channels.