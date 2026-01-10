After Indore, Faecal Contamination Found In Kerala's Tap Water, Republic TV Fact Check Exposes Shocking Reality

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst growing concerns over drinking water contamination across the nation, a Republic TV team in Kerala revealed a shocking reality about tap water supply in the state. According to the revelation, the tap supplied by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in parts of the state is teeming with bacteria, such as Coliform, rendered unfit for human consumption. The shocking truth of Kerala gains spotlight at a time when the Indore water contamination tragedy, which claimed multiple lives, including a 5-month-old infant, drew massive ire nationwide.

During the undercover operation by the investigative team of Republic TV in Kerala, they collected a water sample from a public tap supplied by the KWA at Chala and got it tested at a KWA laboratory, without revealing the sources. The findings of the test are nothing short of alarming, as they showed that the presence of E. coli bacteria, which was a clear indicator of faecal contamination, posing threat to public health. Further, the fact that the water was being supplied by a government department made the situation more disturbing. The Republic TV team's courageous move has not only exposed the rot in the system but also raised questions on the government departments responsible for ensuring safe drinking water in Kerala.

In the recent past, reports of similar incidents of water contamination have been pouring in from several states, including Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. These incidents have gained traction following the deadly incident in Indore, where contaminated drinking water claimed the lives of multiple residents.

The locals have lauded the Republic TV team for the commendable investigative journalism, shedding light on a pressing issue that affects the residents.

The findings accessed by Republic TV have reignited concerns over the safety of Kerala’s piped drinking water. In 2023, test results reportedly showed that over 80 per cent of the water supplied by the KWA across the state was unfit for consumption.

The test report confirming bacterial presence in drinking water comes after public protests reported earlier this week in Chellanam, a coastal village near Kochi, where residents accused the KWA of supplying “stinky, discoloured and polluted” water through household taps. Locals reportedly blocked roads and raised slogans on Monday, citing health risks and alleging that the authorities had failed to address the problem despite repeated complaints.

Residents in Chellanam further claimed that damaged and leaking pipelines were allowing wastewater and saline water to mix with the drinking water supply, rendering it unfit not only for consumption but also for basic domestic purposes.

After an on-site inspection took place, the officials admitted there was a problem, suggesting that the contamination was caused by leaks or cracks in the water pipes. They assured the locals that they would take action to wash out the entire pipeline system and conduct a technical inspection of the local water storage tanks.