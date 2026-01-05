After Indore & Gujarat, Kochi Residents Protest Against Contaminated Water Supply, Demand Action

Kochi: Public protests were reported in the coastal village of Chellanam on Monday morning, where residents gathered in large numbers to protest against the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). The outrage was sparked by “stinky, discoloured, and polluted” tap water, triggering panic over health and safety concerns across the area.

The protest comes after the recent Indore water tragedy, where a massive contamination outbreak in the Bhagirathpura area claimed over 16 lives and hospitalised hundreds. Residents in Chellanam expressed fear that the authorities would continue to ignore the deteriorating quality of the water supply.

The protesters gathered in large numbers, blocking roads and raising slogans against the KWA. They alleged that the water supplied over the past several days had a foul odour and visible impurities, making it unfit not only for drinking but also for basic household chores.

Residents claim that the pipelines in the area were broken and prone to leakages, which makes wastewater and saline water flow into the drinking water network.

After an on-site inspection took place, the officials reportedly admitted there was a problem, suggesting that the contamination was caused by leaks or cracks in the water pipes.

They assured the locals that they would take action to wash out the entire pipeline system and conduct a technical inspection of the local water storage tanks.

