Hidden Camera Found In Women's Toilet In Bengaluru Cinema Hall, Suspect Thrashed By Public

Bengaluru: A hidden camera was discovered inside the ladies’ washroom at Sandhya Theatre in Bengaluru’s Madiwala area on Sunday, sparking panic and outrage among moviegoers.

The incident occurred during the screening of the re-released Telugu cult classic Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, which had drawn a significant crowd, including many women and young girls.

This incident came to light when a group of women entered the washroom during the ongoing film. One of the women noticed a suspicious device positioned discreetly within the toilet area. She immediately raised an alarm, alerting other patrons and theatre staff.

Public Outrage

After learning about the incident, a group of citizens and theatre-goers rushed to the scene, successfully cornering the individual suspected of installing or operating the device.

The suspect was reportedly subjected to a physical altercation by the public, who reacted to the discovery of the camera before theatre security could intervene.

The Madiwala Police arrived at the spot and took the accused into custody.

Safety Concerns in Public Spaces

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage regarding safety protocols at public entertainment venues.

Residents and activists have expressed concern over how a recording device could be installed in such a sensitive area without being detected by maintenance or security staff.

The Madiwala Police have seized the device and are currently scanning its contents to determine how long it has been active and whether any footage has been transmitted or stored elsewhere.