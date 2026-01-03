After Jihadi Module Bust, Accused Confess to 'Indoctrination, Funding and Armed Jihad Plans' in Assam | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Days after dismantling a Bangladesh-linked jihadi network operating across Assam and Tripura, the Assam Police revealed chilling confessions made by the arrested accused during interrogation.

The accused have admitted to running organised jihadi activities across Assam, Tripura and parts of West Bengal, including radicalisation drives, fund collection and preparations for violent armed action in the name of ‘jihad’.

The network was busted in a series of coordinated raids carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) along with central security agencies, leading to the arrest of 11 persons. Ten accused were apprehended from various districts of Assam, while one was arrested from West Tripura following a parallel operation in Agartala.

Confessions expose funding and radicalisation network

During interrogation, the accused confessed that the module was actively collecting funds in Barpeta, Chirang and other parts of Lower Assam to sustain its operations. These funds were allegedly used to support extremist activities and expand the network’s reach.

Investigators said the accused admitted that indoctrination sessions were being conducted at multiple locations, including mosques, where radical ideology was propagated.

One of the revelations from the confessions was that references to waging armed struggle against the Indian state were made during these indoctrination sessions.

The accused allegedly confessed that the objective of the module was to foment violent and communal disturbances in Assam and Tripura by invoking jihad and misusing religious ideology to radicalise vulnerable individuals.

Bangladesh links and training visits revealed

They further revealed that the accused confirmed links with Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a Bangladesh-based extremist outfit.

As per the confessional statements, the Amir of the module, Nachimuddin of Barpeta, along with the arrested accused from Tripura, had travelled to Bangladesh in April or May 2024.

The visit was allegedly for meetings and training sessions connected to extremist activities.