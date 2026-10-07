After Major Diplomatic Triumph, India to Host BRICS Theatre Festival 2026 in Delhi; Check Details

New Delhi: Marking a remarkable triumph for India’s cultural diplomacy under its ongoing BRICS Presidency, the Ministry of Culture is set to host the grand BRICS Theatre Festival 2026 in New Delhi from the 12th to the 14th of October. Unfolding under the evocative theme “Shared Stories, Shared Futures,” this high-profile three-day celebration will converge over one hundred theatre practitioners, academic scholars, students, and official cultural delegates representing nine BRICS member and partner nations.

Detailing the grand vision behind the event, Ministry of Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said that the festival serves as a cornerstone for reinforcing people-to-people bonds through the universal medium of stagecraft. The upcoming event directly flows from the momentum generated by the Bhopal Declaration -- adopted during the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting in August 2026 -- which heavily championed elevated cross-border cultural networks and artistic exchanges. Adding substance to this framework, India’s proactive proposal for a voluntary Artist Registry aims to seamlessly facilitate future creative collaborations. This overarching commitment has likewise found resounding endorsement in the official BRICS Leaders’ Declaration, which formally welcomed initiatives dedicated to deepening artistic cooperation.

The capital city will witness vibrant participation from a diverse spectrum of countries, including India, Thailand, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Iran, South Africa, Kazakhstan, and Ethiopia. True to the festival's multicultural ethos, the lineup features an eclectic mix of classical, contemporary, and experimental performances. While the host nation will stage two compelling theatre productions, Russia is slated to participate with two distinct troupes, alongside unique showcases from other delegations reflecting their native linguistic roots and evolving artistic identities.

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The festivities will officially commence with an inaugural ceremony at the prestigious National School of Drama on October 12, 2026. Performances and professional interactions will subsequently unfold across several iconic cultural hubs in New Delhi, spanning the National School of Drama’s Abhimanch and Sammukh auditoriums, Kamani Auditorium, LTG Auditorium, and Meghdoot Theatre. Beyond the stage performances, the festival is designed to foster deep professional dialogue through interactive workshops and panel discussions. These sessions will allow directors, performers, and technical crews to exchange insights on varied acting methodologies, artistic visions, and stagecraft innovations. Functioning as the nodal implementing body, the National School of Drama aims to transform the capital into a vibrant global crossroads where diverse narratives merge into a unified artistic future.