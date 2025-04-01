After Milk, Karnataka Govt Burns Hole in Common Man’s Pocket With Diesel Price Hike

Starting April 1, Karnataka residents are facing increased costs across essential services, following approvals from regulatory authorities & the state govt. | Image: Pixabay

Bengaluru: After increasing milk prices, the Karnataka government has now raised diesel prices by ₹2 per litre. A notification issued on Tuesday (April 1) announced an increase in the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on diesel from 18.4% to 21.17%, effective immediately. This revision brings the new diesel price to ₹91.02 per litre.

he sudden hike in diesel prices is yet another blow to the working class, farmers, and transport operators who are already reeling under financial pressure. With public transport, logistics, and agriculture heavily dependent on diesel, the price hike will inevitably lead to increased costs across sectors, ultimately being passed down to consumers.

This decision follows the Karnataka government's earlier move to raise milk prices, which had already triggered widespread criticism. Now, the increase in diesel prices raises questions about the government’s commitment to easing financial pressures on citizens. Instead of providing relief, it appears that the administration is bent on emptying people's wallets under the guise of revenue generation. Farmers, who rely on diesel for their tractors, pumps, and transportation, are particularly affected.

Karnataka Sees Price Hike Across Multiple Commodities from April 1

Starting April 1, Karnataka residents are facing increased costs across essential services and commodities, following approvals from regulatory authorities and the state government.

Power Tariff Hike The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has sanctioned a 36 paise per unit increase in electricity tariffs. This surcharge will continue over the coming years with a slight reduction:

2025-26: 36 paise per unit

2026-27: 35 paise per unit

2027-28: 34 paise per unit

Moreover, fixed electricity charges will increase by Rs 25, moving from Rs 120 to Rs 145.

Milk & Curd Prices Up by Rs 4 Per Litre: Milk and curd prices in Karnataka have increased by Rs 4 per litre following state cabinet approval. The hike is attributed to rising production costs, with the additional revenue directly benefiting farmers.

The revised prices are:

Toned Milk (Blue Packet): Rs 46 per litre

Rs 46 per litre Homogenised Toned Milk: Rs 47 per litre

Rs 47 per litre Cow Milk (Green Packet): Rs 50 per litre

Rs 50 per litre Special Milk (Orange Packet): Rs 50 per litre

Rs 50 per litre Curd: Rs 54 per litre